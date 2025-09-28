2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Denver Broncos: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but we’ve got yet another player making his debut in our 2026 NFL mock draft series. The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the clear weakness of that unit is at the second level. The linebacker position has long been in a state of transition for the Broncos, whose only draft pick at the position over the last three years is Drew Sanders. Sanders has yet to start a single game for them. Arvell Reese could be a dynamic game-changer for that Denver defense, especially if they can get Dre Greenlaw healthy, too.

18. Arizona Cardinals: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Some folks are ready to write off Kadyn Proctor as a true first-round prospect with what we’ve seen in the early goings this season. I’m not quite there, but the arrow seems to be pointing down, for sure. There’s still some development needed, but this is a former 5-star prospect with big-time talent. In Arizona, he’d be switching to the right tackle position as well with Jonah Williams also slated to hit free agency in 2026.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nussmeier may not have #1 overall pick traits, but he’s one of the best point guards in college football at the quarterback position. The Pittsburgh Steleers could be wary of drafting a quarterback this high after the failure that was the Kenny Pickett selection, but Nussmeier could be a great fit for them. He’s a coach’s son and has a great feel for the game. He’ll be able to pick up an NFL offense quickly and may be one of the most pro-ready guys in the country by the time he gets to the league.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The second Ohio State linebacker to come off the board in the last four picks is one of the most intriguing players in the draft at the position. Sonny Styles has intriguing size and athletic traits at 6-foot-4, and as a former safety, you see the range of his playmaking ability on display every single week. The Seattle Seahawks have a head coach in Mike Macdonald who prioritizes that linebacker position more than most defensive playcallers, so this could be a hand-in-glove fit for Seattle in the first round.