2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. Minnesota Vikings: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator is a mad scientist among mad scientists when it comes to scheming up ways to drive opposing quarterbacks crazy. Adding another stellar defensive back to the roster is only going to make this Vikings’ defense more dangerous. Kamari Ramsey has elite range in the defensive backfield with the ability to play deep free safety and attack the line of scrimmage with the type of physicality Flores will love.

22. San Francisco 49ers: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

It wasn’t that long ago that the San Francisco 49ers used a first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, but here they are taking another shot at the position in 2026. The 49ers re-signed Jauan Jennings but we might be approaching the end of the line for Brandon Aiyuk with this team. If there’s one thing any of us has learned in recent years, it’s that you shouldn’t overthink Ohio State receivers. Carnell Tate looks like the next in line for WR-U.

23. Washington Commanders: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

It would be rare to see one or two safeties going in the first round of the NFL Draft, but three safeties going off the board in the top 25 picks overall? That would be absolute madness. When you watch Genesis Smith play at Arizona, his tenacity jumps off the screen. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan called Smith his “Chief Energy Officer” and that type of play will draw the eyes of Dan Quinn and Adam Peters, who know the value of great safety play in today’s NFL.

24. Detroit Lions: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

If you’re the Detroit Lions, you’ve got to find a way to keep on strengthening a strength. There was already some significant change this team had to take on with the interior offensive line in 2025, but the Lions have more than weathered the storm. Getting the top center prospect in next year’s draft would be totally on brand for the Lions, who really don’t care about positional value if it’s the right player fitting their program.