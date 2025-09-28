2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy has almost unanimously been the top cornerback in every one of our 2026 NFL mock draft projections throughout the course of the year, but he has yet to play in 2025 and is going to have to prove himself whenever he is able to get on the field. And not only that, but he’s going to have to prove there are no ill effects of the injury he suffered in January. Patience will be crucial for McCoy, but his stock falling could be the Rams’s gain, as cornerback is one of their top roster needs. This would be huge value.

26. Philadelphia Eagles: Mateen Ibirogba, DL, Wake Forest

The Philadelphia Eagles love to build in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and they’re not afraid to spend high draft capital to stock up in the depth department to keep everybody fresh. Mateen Ibirogba is a former Georgetown transfer who is among the country’s leaders right now in pressures among interior defensive linemen. Even if he comes in as a rotational player, the Eagles understand how to develop big men on both sides of the ball and they also know the value of bringing waves of pass rush as the season progresses along.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

The injury to Khalil Mack only serves to highlight the Los Angeles Chargers’ need right now to continue getting playmakers off the edge. The Chargers also might have a significant need at the offensive tackle position depending on how Rashawn Slater comes back from a significant injury, but there’s no doubt that they could get younger off the edge. Anthony Lucas has great size and burst off the edge and has shown off his big-time upside here in the early position of the 2025 season at 275 pounds.

28. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Wake Forest

Once again, Jerry Jones loves using his high draft selections on players in the trenches, and this year will likely be no different with multiple first-round picks to play with. Here, Jones uses the first of two picks he got in the Micah Parsons trade to select Wake Forest offensive tackle and former Washington State transfer Fa’alili Fa’amoe. The right tackle prospect would be a logical fit to take over for Terence Steele eventually and give the Cowboys another big-time talent with physicality on the offensive line.