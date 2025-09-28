2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. Indianapolis Colts: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the biggest surprise stories of any NFL team so far this season, and if they can keep it up, Shane Steichen’s going to get himself a massive raise. The Colts made a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, moving on from Gus Bradley and bringing in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo has plenty of talent in the secondary to work with, but getting another stud cornerback prospect is never a bad idea. The Colts have dealt with some injuries at corner early this season, and recently moved on from a high draft pick in Juju Brents.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with some injuries to their defense already this season, as well as some significant (and unexpected) breakdowns on that side of the ball. They might be inclined to take the best value on the board on that side of the ball here in the first round, especially if they can snag another top cornerback prospect out of Clemson. The Jaire Alexander experiment may not be going quite according to plan.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

Offensively, the Buccaneers are clearly of the philosophy that you simply can’t have enough talent at the wide receiver position. You’d better believe the same is true on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. The Bucs take advantage of the perception of this cornerback class not being great in 2026 with Keith Abney falling to the back end of the first round. Few corners have played as well as Abney so far this season and he may be seeing his stock rise well out of the Bucs’ range before too long.

32. Buffalo Bills: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

With how dynamic his skill set is, it’s hard to believe that NFL teams at the back end of the first round are going to let Anthony Hill Jr. fall to Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The extended absences of linebacker Matt Milano in recent years have certainly amplified the Buffalo Bills’ need for better depth and more options at linebacker. Anthony Hill would be a nice fit here at the back end of the first round.