2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

5. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

There are many directions you could go here for the Dolphins. Do you take a quarterback off the board and send Tua Tagovailoa packing? Do you go after more talent to beef up the offensive or defensive line? Ultimately, replacing Tyreek Hill has got to be a top priority for this team. Jordyn Tyson has been a big play waiting to happen at Arizona State.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Part of me wants to go quarterback here for the Raiders, but I will reiterate what I’ve said in the past: I don’t know that Pete Carroll is interested in coaching a team with a young quarterback. If the Raiders decide to move on from Geno Smith, it might be in favor of another veteran option to try and push the chips all in while they can. In that case, getting the most disruptive linebacker in the country could really help this team.

7. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

I think the New Orleans Saints should give Spencer Rattler another year. There, I said it. Going into this season, the Saints were tabbed as the least talented team in the league, but I was one of the only ones pushing back on that. The Saints are better than their record indicates, but they need to get younger in a number of areas. Getting David Bailey, who leads all FBS rushers in pressure rate, would be awesome.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Just about every 2026 NFL mock draft we make is an opportunity to remind everyone that Cardinals starting right tackle Jonah Williams is a free agent after this season. I’m not sold on the idea that Kyler Murray is going to be the QB of this team much longer, but whoever is out there is going to need that offensive line to be taken care of, and the Cardinals get the first one off the board here.