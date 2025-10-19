2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. Dallas Cowboys: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Dallas Cowboys fans are going to head into the 2026 NFL Draft with exceedingly high expectations. The reason for that is simple: You traded Micah Parsons, now you’ve got to make it up to the fan base. Especially if Dallas finishes this low in the standings, the pressure will be high. Peter Woods looks like one of the defensive players in this upcoming class with a relatively high floor, and can upgrade a Cowboys front that needs help everywhere (not just off the edge).

10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

When you discover a franchise quarterback, you put as much talent as you possibly can around him. The New York Giants have to consider a number of positions here with this pick, including another receiver to pair with Malik Nabers (who will hopefully be back at the start of next season). Ultimately, we went with Mauigoa, an offensive lineman at Miami who looks like he could be a starter at right guard or right tackle at the next level.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

If the Joe Flacco experiment continues to go well, perhaps the Bengals will find themselves out of the discussion for one of the 10 worst teams in the NFL and into the playoff picture. Flacco played very well against the Steelers on Thursday night. But that Bengals defense was carved up by Aaron Rodgers, and they need help all over the place. Caleb Downs is arguably the best option by a wide margin still on the board, regardless of position.

12. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

The renovations made on the Houston Texans’ offensive line are still taking some getting used to. In fact, it really doesn’t look like the renovation project is finished. The Texans overhauled this unit in the 2025 offseason, but there is still work to be done. Caleb Lomu is the Utes’ starter at left tackle but could play either side at the next level.