2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The cornerback position was one of our biggest concerns for the Minnesota Vikings heading into this season, but their top guys have played relatively well. Still, they desperately need young players at that position and Mansoor Delane wouldn’t even have to change colors. The former Virginia Tech transfer has been downright dominant at LSU this season.

14. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams are run extremely well by general manager Les Snead, who is equipped with two first-round picks in next year’s draft. I would be shocked if he didn’t use one of them on the cornerback position, which is one of the only position groups on his roster that looks like it’s been neglected a little bit. Getting AJ Terrell’s little brother would upgrade this team’s secondary in a big way.

15. Carolina Panthers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Carolina Panthers are still in a discovery phase with their roster right now on both sides of the ball, including off the edge, but this remains one of the most obvious needs long-term for GM Dan Morgan. If the Panthers can come away from the first round of next year’s draft with one of the top three or four edge guys on their board, it will be huge for them. TJ Parker was projected at one point as a sure-fire top-5 pick.

16. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

And just like that, we’re back like we never left. Jeremiyah Love is one of the most oft-projected players to the Bears in 2026 NFL mock drafts for obvious reasons, and here he is again. The Ben Johnson offense can really take off with a dynamic presence at running back, and Love is exactly that. His ability to play all three downs will make him a coveted offensive weapon in round one next year.