2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

At this point, it’s difficult to know whether or not this is truly Travis Kelce’s last year. In 2024, Kelce looked like he was having a pretty substantial down year, to the point that many were wondering if Father Time was coming to collect. Kelce has, to his credit, rebounded tremendously this year. The Chiefs could still draft his heir apparent, though, with Kenyon Sadiq being the absolute perfect fit.

18. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns got themselves a quarterback earlier in this mock draft, so it only makes sense for them to go after some help for him. The wide receiver position has become very interesting for the Browns with Jerry Jeudy having a horrendous 2025 campaign and the next most-targeted receiver on the roster being (checks notes) Isaiah Bond. Carnell Tate would be an absolute gift in the middle of the first round.

19. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Trent Williams might be able to play at an elite level until he’s 45 years old at this rate, but at some point, the 49ers are going to have to get themselves an heir apparent at left tackle. Many thought that could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the 49ers took Mykel Williams and emphasized defense instead. Kadyn Proctor has a lot to work on, but being an understudy for Williams – even for a short time – could jumpstart his professional career.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers need help all over the defensive front, both on the interior and off the edge. I think Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter will absolutely love Alabama’s LT Overton in the draft process, someone who has outstanding burst off the line and can play a variety of positions up front.