2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. New England Patriots: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Even with the play of Stefon Diggs so far this year, as well as the emergence of some other guys, Drake Maye needs more weapons. Every time a wide receiver’s name is mentioned in trade rumors, we’re seeing New England Patriots fans jump on Twitter/X and make comments about how that player should be on New England’s radar. The ideal solution for the long term may just be to find a stud in the draft, like USC’s Makai Lemon.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Leading up to the 2025 NFL trade deadline, I think we’re going to hear a lot about the Philadelphia Eagles in connection with pass rushers. The Eagles lost a lot of guys on their defensive front in the 2025 offseason, and it’s clear they haven’t effectively replaced them. Especially with Za’Darius Smith retiring in the middle of the year. Cashius Howell has been dominating for Texas A&M this season off the edge, racking up 8 sacks and counting this season so far.

23. Denver Broncos: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos will be excited to see Dre Greenlaw hit the field, but whenever that happens, it’ll be the first time this season. Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton are both free agents after the year, and with Greenlaw’s long-term health a question mark, the off-ball linebacker position should be near the top of the Broncos’ priority list. Sonny Styles is a former safety with the type of toughness and physicality that will fit right in with Denver’s defense.

24. Washington Commanders: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

In terms of overall roster building, the Washington Commanders have taken a “Moneyball” approach to their edge rusher group the last couple of years. GM Adam Peters knows he has to get some cornerstone pieces there, and Joshua Josephs could be exactly that. Josephs is making his first-round debut in my 2026 NFL mock draft series, and ranks in the top 10 in the country so far this season in pass rush win rate/pressure percentage.