2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

In a draft class that is loaded at the linebacker position, there might not be a more fun fit than Texas superstar prospect Anthony Hill Jr. with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. We’ve seen Maconald’s scheme be extremely favorable for players like this in the past, and Hill’s versatility could make him an instant Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in this type of situation. I love this player-team fit more than most.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Another week, another quarterback making his debut in our first-round mock drafts. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been playing extremely well for Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb at Alabama, completing nearly 71 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and just 1 interception so far this season. The Rams continue to be an intriguing landing spot for 1st-round QBs thanks to Matthew Stafford’s future being a bit uncertain.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a quarterback in the first round might be a bit of a scary one for that fan base, but you can’t judge every incoming quarterback prospect based on the failure of Kenny Pickett. We normally have Sellers way higher in mock drafts, but opinions on him seem to be split. I like the idea of his fit with Arthur Smith and the structure of Pittsburgh’s roster around him.

28. Indianapolis Colts: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Indianapolis Colts spent a bunch of money to upgrade their secondary in the 2025 offseason, but Charvarius Ward has already been missing some time early this season. With how well Colton Hood has played this year, it would be surprising if he lasted this long, but you never know how the chips will fall in the draft. He has a knack for making plays on the ball and already has matched his personal best with six passes defensed this season.