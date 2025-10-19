2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

It would only be fitting if the Cowboys used this selection, received in the Micah Parsons trade, on an EDGE rusher. R Mason Thomas is a fourth-year player but a highly productive pass rusher with 13 sacks in his last 19 games. He is one of the best at the college level at converting speed into power, and he just plays with a relentless motor. The upgrades on the defensive front for the Cowboys in this mock draft are undeniable.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

We’ve seen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a little snake-bitten on the offensive side of the ball this year with injuries, especially at wide receiver and on the offensive line. With Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch both out right now, the need for depth there is even more pronounced. You can’t go wrong investing in offensive linemen early in the NFL Draft.

31. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

One way or another, the Buffalo Bills are going to have to find ways in the 2026 offseason to make substantial upgrades to their defense. It’ll be interesting to see if their struggles persist and how long they actually stick with Bobby Babich calling the plays. That unit will get some reinforcements soon on the defensive line, but a playmaker at the second level like CJ Allen would be huge for them in the offseason.

32. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The last thing Detroit Lions fans probably want at this point is another potential injury risk at any position, but sometimes, value is too good to pass up on. The conversation around Jermod McCoy has mostly been that he’s a top prospect at the cornerback position. The only reason his value might be down is because he’s still coming back from a knee injury suffered in January. He could be the steal of the 1st round in this slot.