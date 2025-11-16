2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

5. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The rumor right now is that Dante Moore is likely to return to school for another year in 2026. If he has a chance to go in the top five overall picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, that will present him with a unique and difficult decision.

The option of moving on to the NFL is no longer as appealing to college players because they are getting paid rather exorbitant amounts as college programs can financially compete with the NFL at this point. But Moore's stock has been steadily on the rise, and if he's perceived as a top-5 player, he could go to the next level. But landing with the Browns could be a "be careful what you wish for" type of situation for him as well.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

We've had Rueben Bain as high as the #1 overall pick in these 2026 NFL mock draft exercises, so it's not impossible to think that this could end up being the biggest steal of the draft if the Raiders get him here. He's shown off his playmaking ability as a pass rusher this year and improvement from last season, but does he have the physical traits to be a top-5 or top-7 pick?

There are always going to be question marks with prospects, but the idea of pairing up Bain with Maxx Crosby could help take the Raiders' pass rush to new heights.

7. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Miami Dolphins were fielding trade offers for Jaylen Waddle at the deadline this year, and even though the price was too high to move off of him, I wonder if they'll look into the idea again this offseason. You'll have a new general manager coming in, and with Tyreek Hill's future in question after his gruesome injury, the receiver position is a need for this team.

Jordyn Tyson has the type of big-play ability this Dolphins offense desperately needs, especially if they move on from one (or both) of Hill and Waddle.

8. Washington Commanders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

This season has been a disaster for the Washington Commanders. They've played a lot of the year without Jayden Daniels, their roster is old, and they need the offseason to get here quickly to recapture the excitement of last season. This is a team that reached the NFC Championship game last season. Even if they were a year ahead of schedule, they shouldn't be as far off as they are right now.

Getting help off the edge from someone like Keldric Faulk, a young player with tremendous upside, would be huge for Dan Quinn and the Commanders.