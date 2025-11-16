2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals have more needs than anyone in that organization would probably care to admit with all of the money they have spent the past couple of years. The situation the Bengals are currently in is embarrassing, but you can only do so much when your franchise QB is injured.

With that said, the defense couldn't keep up in a shootout with the Bears that involved nearly 90 total points scored. The Bengals need guys who can rush, cover, tackle -- all of it. Jermod McCoy might be the best cornerback in the class.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Rams would be in a really interesting position right here. Once again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to QBs in this class. They could take a shot on LaNorris Sellers here and do their own version of Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love like the Packers did. Or, they could simply take a shot on a player at a premium position like Carnell Tate at receiver.

Davante Adams was always a short-term investment, and Puka Nacua has dealt with a lot of injuries. Get an Ohio State receiver in the building and let him shine.

11. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of roster needs right now, but having a top-tier offensive line and running game needs to be a priority for this offense. Jonah Williams is set to hit free agency in the 2026 offseason and Spencer Fano is somoene this scouting department should be very familiar with, considering he doesn't play that far away. Just a quick little flight up north.

The physicality and athletic traits of a player like Fano could allow him to step right into a starting role at the next level and give the Cardinals a chance to dominate on the ground when James Conner and Trey Benson return to full strength.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

After the Micah Parsons trade, the Dallas Cowboys have an obvious need for help off the edge. They have two first-round picks to play with this year after giving up one of their two top picks in 2027 for Quinnen Williams, so the renovations on the defensive front have already begun.

The addition of a player like David Bailey would be huge for the Cowboys. He's been the FBS leader in quarterback pressures this season and has really taken advantage of transferring this offseason. His value has skyrocketed.