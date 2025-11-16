2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have now won back-to-back games since the return of Lamar Jackson to the lineup, so they're obviously going to keep on dropping down these 2026 NFL mock drafts. With that being said, general manager Eric DeCosta is always good for a steal during the NFL Draft, pretty much in every single round.

If the Ravens were able to get Peter Woods, it would be so typical of how they operate. He was considered possibly the top overall player in this class before the year started, but his stock has fallen a bit. This would be a great landing spot for him.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love isn't having quite the same caliber of season this year that we saw from Ashton Jeanty last year, but regardless, he could end up going in a similar range as Jeanty did last year. The Vikings would probably be sprinting to the podium with his name on a card if he was available at their pick.

The Vikings have an aging Aaron Jones and they took a shot on Jordan Mason, but the running game needs the type of jolt a player like Love could provide.

15. Houston Texans: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The concern level surrounding quarterback CJ Stroud has to be at an all-time high if you're the Houston Texans. The Texans have climbed their way back into the AFC Wild Card mix, but at this point, the health of CJ Stroud is something the entire organization is going to be monitoring very closely.

After going down with a concussion against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, we haven't seen Stroud on the field at all. Getting help for the offensive line is part of the equation. The renovation project that started in 2025 continues in 2026.

16. Carolina Panthers: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

At this stage of the first round, the Carolina Panthers would just be looking for the best possible value, and Mansoor Delane can provide that. He is neck and neck this season with Jermod McCoy as the potential CB1 of the class, and has been dominant at LSU after transferring over from Virginia Tech.

The Panthers' defense has improved considerably this season compared to last year, which was a low bar to clear, but they could still get better at all three levels. I don't hate the Panthers as an option to go after a linebacker here, but the value of Delane is too good to pass up.