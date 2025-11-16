2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Kansas City Chiefs: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If at first you don't succeed...

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been able to find a solution at the left tackle position, and it's getting odd. Josh Simmons, the team's first-round pick in 2025, has just returned after an odd and mysterious four-week absence. Even with Simmons returning, the jury is out on the future of Jawaan Taylor on the other side of the line. The team can get out of his contract (and more than $27M cap hit next year) after this season.

Kadyn Proctor is also probably just too talented to pass on here. The Chiefs need to figure out their "best five" up front and he can be part of the solution.

18. San Francisco 49ers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The San Francisco 49ers have a below average pass defense this year -- at best -- and just one interception on the season. They need some playmakers and ballhawks in the secondary, and at this stage of the 2026 NFL Draft, there wouldn't be much better of a value than Avieon Terrell.

Although he's a smaller corner than ideal for a 1st-round investment, he plays with intensity and toughness that will endear him to a coach like Robert Saleh.

19. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

When I look at Makai Lemon, in terms of the playmaking ability and concerns about size/speed/length, all I see is another Jaxon Smith-Njigba situation. The Cleveland Browns have needs all over the roster, but when you invest in a quarterback, you've got to make his life easier in every possible way.

Luckily, the Browns have multiple first-rounders next year thanks to the Travis Hunter trade last offseason, and they can continue to replenish the roster as they see fit. Without any premier offensive line prospects left on the board, going after a playmaker at receiver to go with Dante Moore makes the most sense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The more pressing question for the Steelers next year is going to be what they do at the quarterback position. But picking this low in the first round, you almost just expect another quick fix, whatever that looks like. Maybe the Steelers will be a Mac Jones destination after the work we have seen him do this year in San Francisco.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. The Steelers have also sniffed around just about every possible receiver acquisition this year and even if Denzel Boston is a little redundant with DK Metcalf in the building, the point is that they need receiver help. Badly.