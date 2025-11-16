2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys need help at every level of the defense. Luckily for them, they're getting reinforcements already in the form of Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams. While Williams figures to be a longer-term fixture on the defensive front, Wilson is more likely a short-term bandage. The linebacker position next to DeMarvion Overshown needs some more attention.

CJ Allen is a playmaker who has reminded some folks of former Georgia superstar Roquan Smith, but he might not be quite on that same level as a prospect. He'd still be a huge pickup for the Dallas defense, which has been arguably the worst in the NFL this season.

22. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

At this stage of the first round, you can take some more calculated risks on talent and a player like TJ Parker could be a bargain. The Clemson star pass rusher has seen his stock decline along with his production this year, but sometimes guys just have down years. NFL teams will undoubtedly still look at the first couple of years he put on tape with the Tigers and believe they can get that player at the next level, and then some.

The Bears need help off the edge and they need someone who could develop into a consistent, every-down pass rush threat. Parker has the size to hold up immediately at the NFL and be a force for Chicago.

23. Buffalo Bills: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a handful of absolutely freaky athletes every single year, but the duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles might take the cake as the most "unicorn-y" we've seen. Reese obviously went off the board first in this scenario, but Styles would not be a bad consolation prize for a team like the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo needs to address the linebacker position in 2026, and while it's not exactly en vogue to do that in the 1st round of the draft, 6-foot-4 linebackers with coverage and movement skills of Sonny Styles don't just pop up every year.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely stole Emeka Egbuka. Even though the receiver position wasn't perceived as the biggest need for them, how thankful are they now to have selected him 19th overall? The tight end position could be a similar one next offseason, though with Cade Otton set to hit free agency, it might be an even more pressing need.

The tight end position is another one that isn't really a great first-round investment positionally, but Sadiq has a chance to be a major game-changer for any offense he joins.