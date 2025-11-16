2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Detroit Lions: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

There are a few teams around the NFL that just have an obvious "identity" connection when it comes to players in the NFL Draft. The Detroit Lions are a team that you look for the most physical, tough prospects and you can bet they are going to be high on their draft board.

Olaivavega Ioane has been fantastic for Penn State this season and might have emerged as the top overall interior offensive lineman in the class. He's a road grader in the running game and would fit right in with this Detroit offensive line.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Every single year, there are players in college football who seemingly come out of nowhere to emerge as 1st-round targets. One of those guys this year is Missouri captain and defensive end Zion Young. Young has absolutely exploded onto the scene this season after a couple of years of solid production, racking up 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Los Angeles Chargers said goodbye to Joey Bosa this past offseason, and their top EDGE guys right now might be a little too old to continue building around for the future. Reinforcements are needed.

27. Los Angeles Rams: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

We mentioned the possibility before, but the idea of the Rams going with an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love type of scenario in this draft seems at least somewhat likely. There's no guarantee of anything, as the Rams have been rumored to be in the market for quarterbacks before, but if Sellers is in this draft class and is still sitting out there at this point, he makes a lot of sense for the Rams.

This is a team that doesn't have a ton of roster holes. They don't have many pressing needs. They can be aggressive via trades or free agency. Getting a young QB in the building to develop makes a lot of sense.

28. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Denver Broncos are a difficult team to project for the 2026 NFL Draft. They could address future needs like they did with Jahdae Barron in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but I would be watching this team to use their first-round pick on a possible veteran to upgrade the roster. A blockbuster trade could be in order for the Broncos.

Here, they could look at the best player on the board at wide receiver, linebacker, defensive line, or interior offensive line. The receiver position on this team has let the team down way too much the past two seasons, so getting a playmaker like Germie Bernard would make sense.