2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. Seattle Seahawks: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

When you're playing as well as the Seattle Seahawks have this season, the future is all about dominating in the trenches. The Seahawks have things clicking in all phases of the game right now, so the last thing this team needs is to have a talent gap on the offensive or defensive line.

Getting a breakthrough player like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald would make some sense for Seattle because he can come in and immediately be an asset against the run.

30. New York Jets (from Colts): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

There might not be a top-end talent at the cornerback position in this draft the caliber of a Sauce Gardner, but there does appear to be plenty of depth for the New York Jets to comfortably reset this offseason. One of the players who would make a lot of sense with the pick they got from the Colts is South Carolina's Brandon Cisse.

Cisse has been a breakthrough player for the Gamecocks this season after transferring over from NC State, showing off his speed and athleticism along with his playmaking ability on the back end.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

At some point, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to decide that enough is enough with AJ Brown and all of his comments about not getting the ball enough. The Eagles have gotten plenty out of the Brown investment, and it's probably time for both sides to part ways.

They should be able to still get something pretty nice for Brown, but they'd need to find his replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft. In terms of size and after-the-catch potential, Chris Bell has some similar qualities to Brown as a prospect and could be a worthwhile shot here in the late 1st.

32. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

If you look at the New England Patriots right now, you see a roster that is both overachieving and developing very nicely. The emergence of Drake Maye this season should give the team plenty of confidence to invest high capital in offensive weapons going forward, and that's exactly what I think they're going to do in 2026.

It doesn't have to be KC Concepcion, although the former NC State transfer has been a dynamic weapon for the Aggies this season. Averaging almost 16 yards per catch this year, Concepcion has proven his 1st-round ability and would be a fun pick for the Patriots here.