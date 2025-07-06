2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

21. Denver Broncos: LT Overton, DE/EDGE, Alabama

The Denver Broncos have two major strengths as a team going into the 2025 season: Their offensive line and their defensive line. Those two units are also areas the team could make some investments toward the future in the 2026 offseason.

The Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since 2017 when they used a 1st-round pick on Garett Bolles. I would expect that to change in 2026, but I would have said the same thing for the last three years. The other area of this team where the Broncos don’t have a ton of home-grown guys is on the defensive line.

Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are all core pieces for this defensive line, but they are also all entering contract years. The Broncos used a 3rd-round pick on LSU defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could go after even more talent for their defensive front next year.

LT Overton has the body type to play a versatile role on all three downs at the next level, starting as a base defensive end in any alignment.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

After moving on from Joey Bosa in the 2025 offseason, the Chargers left some question marks in the pass rush department for GM Joe Hortiz over the next couple of years.

Hortiz brought back veterans Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree to keep the floor high for the Chargers on the defensive front, but even with Bosa’s inconsistent availability, he expanded the ceiling for the Chargers defense in the pass rush department, and him leaving removes that from the equation.

The Chargers have gotten some nice production out of former second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu, but they need additional juice off the edge, and they need a rookie contract to keep it cost-effective. I would be shocked if the Chargers don’t go with a player for their defensive front in next year’s draft after losing both Bosa and Poona Ford in the 2025 offseason.