2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

23. Green Bay Packers: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

The Green Bay Packers made some pretty loud noise this summer by moving on completely from former first-round pick and big-money cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander is typically one of the better corners in the game when healthy, but the Packers didn’t feel like he was worth the headache anymore and they weren’t even able to trade him.

The Packers cut Jaire Alexander, and the Baltimore Ravens scooped him up quickly, but the move off of Alexander is indicative of bigger issues the Packers have at this position. The team has moved on from all of Alexander, former first-round pick Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas in the past couple of years. They’re going to be taking a big risk going into the 2025 season with their current cornerback group, where the biggest name is free agent pickup Nate Hobbs.

The Packers need to use premium capital on the cornerback position in 2026, and GM Brian Gutekunst loves to attack his biggest needs with multiple high picks.

24. San Francisco 49ers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The 49ers understandably put a major emphasis on the defensive side of the ball with their 2025 NFL Draft class. They got Robert Saleh back in the defensive coordinator chair, so giving him as much talent to mold as possible while they still have him is essential.

But the 49ers had more housecleaning to take care of this offseason than most people realize. There were big-name departures, but this is more of a roster in transition with elite top-end talent than it is one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league. The 49ers are banking on young guys stepping up quickly on defense and they’ve got to address the offensive line in 2026.

Isaiah World is an intriguing transfer from Nevada who will play at Oregon this year, and he’s got a shot to establish himself as possibly the best offensive tackle in the class.