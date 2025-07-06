2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

It’s pretty funny to be focused on what the Cincinnati Bengals could do in the 2026 NFL Draft when they still have a major conflict to resolve with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The saga between the Bengals and first-round defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has reached the point where you almost wonder if too many bridges have been burned.

Either way, the Bengals going any direction besides defense with next year’s first-round pick would be a shocker, because that’s the area of this team they need the most cost-effective players over the next window of time.

Christen Miller has a chance to be a big-time breakout player this year for Georgia’s defense, and whoever ends up breaking out for that team, we already know the NFL is going to be keeping close tabs on.

26. Washington Commanders: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

There will be an obvious cry for a pass rusher here depending on what the Commanders actually end up doing there next Spring, but could they really pass on taking the first wide receiver off the board when they’re picking this deep into round one?

The Commanders added Deebo Samuel this offseason, but that feels more like a short-term fix than anything else. There’s trouble in paradise with Terry McLaurin, who is also approaching the age of 30 rather quickly. The Commanders might want to start thinking about getting a little bit younger at receiver, and a player like Jordyn Tyson has been impressive since transferring to Arizona State.

He’s got big-play ability and WR1 qualities, but I think the NFL is still looking for other playmakers at the college level to step up and really seize that title in the upcoming draft class, because the class of 2027 looks like it could have a couple of top-three picks (Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams).