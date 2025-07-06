2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

27. Los Angeles Rams: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

The Los Angeles Rams developed Alaric Jackson into a staple piece of their offensive line, and just after they put their faith behind him with a nice contract, they got the unfortunate news that Jackson was dealing with blood clots.

And as of right now, there’s no timetable for his return to football.

That’s a huge blow for both the Rams and Jackson, who was one of the best stories on that team. But the business of football must go on, and the Rams need to find a solution at the offensive tackle position.

They’ve set themselves up really well in next year’s draft to potentially get their pick of tackles and/or quarterbacks with multiple first-round picks. Austin Barber hasn’t yet appeared on one of our first-round 2026 NFL Mock Drafts but he’s one of two Florida Gators in this projection and could be the left tackle of the future for Sean McVay.

28. Buffalo Bills: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills took a “kill it with fire” approach to fixing their quality talent and depth issues on the defensive front this offseason, but did they make the right moves?

The Bills brought in two defensive linemen – Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht – who are facing six-game suspensions for the start of the 2025 season. They brought in Joey Bosa, who is notoriously unavailable despite his immense talent.

The Bills took some risks, and even in a best-case scenario type of situation, they are going to need to get younger off the edge. One player I’m interested in this season is Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei, an ascending rusher who had 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year. He could be a nice value this late for the Bills in next year’s draft as they’ll undoubtedly be in the market for impact pass rushers once again.