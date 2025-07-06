2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

29. Detroit Lions: David Bailey, DL/EDGE, Texas Tech

I really don’t think the Detroit Lions did enough to upgrade their defensive front this offseason, given the severity of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury last season.

The injury to Hutchinson, as well as the other number of injuries for this Detroit defense last season, crippled this team’s chances to win a Super Bowl. And it might have been their best chance in the current window this team finds itself in.

Needless to say, the Lions need an upgrade on the defensive front, even after snagging Ohio State run stuffer Tyleik Williams in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting a versatile piece like David Bailey to float around the defensive front would be huge for this team. Bailey had seven sacks and a whopping five forced fumbles last season.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Baltimore Ravens are one of those teams that, when you look up and down their roster, you don’t see many major or pressing needs. Of course, there’s no such thing as a “perfect” roster in the NFL, but the Ravens are about as close as it gets.

They can afford luxury types of picks, and you look at what they tried to do to upgrade their roster this offseason, and you can kind of get a clue about what they might be looking at early on in next year’s draft. The Ravens added the grizzled veteran DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver, perhaps indicating they feel like they need to raise the floor of their receiver group.

They already have Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as 1st-round receivers on the roster, but if the value is right, they might not be opposed to adding another. Carnell Tate could be the latest from the vaunted Ohio State Buckeyes program to get 1st-round love.