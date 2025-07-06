2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple of losses this offseason that not a lot of people seem to be overly worried about, at least in the national media. Everyone just assumes the Chiefs are as inevitable as they always are, but the losses of guys like Joe Thuney on the offensive line and Justin Reid in the defensive backfield loom large for this team.

Steve Spagnuolo and his staff have done a pretty phenomenal job of developing defensive backs no matter what way they get onto the roster, but the Chiefs need more talent on the back end.

Jalon Kilgore is coming off of a great year at South Carolina with five interceptions, and he’s got the type of versatility that you can project anywhere in an NFL defense. He’s been labeled the “Jahdae Barron” of the 2026 NFL Draft class with his ability to play in the slot, outside, or safety.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

At this point, you just can’t help but assume that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to find a way to take the best big man available in the first round. Unless the Eagles are dealing with a really pressing need, that seems to be the hill Roseman is willing to die on, and how can you blame him?

The Eagles have consistently had one of the best offensive lines in football and they were able to win – dominate – the Super Bowl thanks to their ability to get to the quarterback without sending a single blitz the entire game.

The Super Bowl was a masterclass from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who deserves as much talent as Roseman can give him on the defensive front. Caleb Banks is another big body who can make plays in the backfield, and although he’s not a Bulldog or Crimson Tide defensive lineman, he plays in the SEC, which should be good enough for Roseman.