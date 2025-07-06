2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns made the blockbuster trade in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Jacksonville Jaguars knowing that they were going to have to strip some things down to the studs and start collecting as much talent as they possibly could on this roster going forward.

We saw them go after a relatively “boring” player with their top pick this year in Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, and after getting a quarterback earlier in this mock draft projection, they get an offensive lineman to help keep him upright.

Kadyn Proctor has been a highly regarded prospect dating back to his high school days, and he’ll be under a lot of pressure this season to solidify himself as a legit top-10 player in the upcoming NFL Draft class. The Browns need to revamp their offensive line badly.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Nobody knows their motivations for certain, but the Los Angeles Rams traded out of the first round this past draft with the Atlanta Falcons, picking up a 2026 1st-rounder, and you can only assume it has something to do with their long-term QB situation.

It feels, at this point, like there are constantly some types of offseason rumors regarding Matthew Stafford, whether we’re talking about him being traded or retiring. Even if the Rams are planning on keeping Stafford around for 2026, and even if Stafford plans on continuing to play, the Rams are in a great spot to bring in the heir apparent and move on to that guy whenever they see the wheels coming off for Stafford.