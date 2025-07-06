2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

13. Seattle Seahawks: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

It’s not really being talked about all that much, but the Seattle Seahawks might have had one of the riskiest offseasons of any team in the entire NFL. They moved on from Geno Smith and DK Metcalf in exchange for Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, and are taking a huge leap of faith that Darnold can build off of what we saw from him last year in Minnesota, but with completely new surroundings and not nearly as good of weapons.

Is Darnold really going to be the tide to raise all boats in Seattle? Can he do it with a worse offensive line in front of him?

The Seahawks are not done revamping their offensive line after using a 1st-round pick on Grey Zabel, and getting someone like Spencer Fano could be a great next step for this team, which was shuffling a bunch of guys in the lineup last year.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The NFC West appears to be in a very similar boat with this 2026 NFL Mock Draft because we’ve got two teams in a row going after offensive linemen.

The Arizona Cardinals could go a wide variety of directions with their first-round pick next year, including edge rusher, cornerback, and maybe even adding another receiver (since they’re all sitting on the board here). Ultimately, we’re going with the “boring” pick of someone like Caleb Lomu, making it not only back-to-back offensive linemen in the NFC West, but back-to-back Utah offensive linemen in the NFC West.

Lomu is very athletic, he’s long, and he’s got tons of potential as he’s only been a starter for one season heading into 2025. His youth could be to his advantage as well, especially if the Cardinals wanted to kick him inside at the next level.