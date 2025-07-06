2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

A lot of times, when it comes to mock drafts, the thought process is, “Let’s see if we can fill the remaining holes this team has on the roster.” While that’s justified in many instances, one of the best ways you can perhaps determine the direction a team is going to go in a draft class that’s nearly a year away is to take a look at where they are adding older veterans on short-term deals and filling holes this year.

While the obvious area of need long-term for the Steelers is at quarterback, this is a team that will likely put itself back in the veteran QB market next year again. The Steelers have added both Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay at cornerback this offseason, indicating the team’s desperate need for long-term solutions in the secondary as well.

It just so happens that Jermod McCoy might be the best corner in this class, but a torn ACL in January has put his status in question for this year. If he comes back and plays well, he’ll probably go quite a bit higher than this.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I think the Dallas Cowboys are going to be a lot better than the middle of the pack this coming season, but that will depend on which guys stay healthy and which guys don’t. We saw this team win 12 games from 2021-23 and the only difference last year was that Dak Prescott missed a lot of time.

If Prescott is healthy, how can you not like this Cowboys team as a possible dark horse to make it to the NFC Championship? Maybe that’s a flaming hot take. We’ll see.

Either way, the biggest question mark (other than some young guys on the offensive line) for the Dallas offense is the running back position. They signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams this offseason, along with drafting Jaydon Blue, to try and upgrade that area of the team. I wouldn’t be shocked if Blue is the most impressive guy of the bunch.

It’s likely we’ll see Dallas have to revamp running back again in the 2025 offseason, and Love looks like the best player in the crop.