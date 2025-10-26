2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

19. Cleveland Browns - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Cleveland Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with them during the 2025 NFL Draft to be able to select Travis Hunter. The Browns could really do themselves a massive favor here, as two first-round picks could change the course of the franchise.

After grabbing Dante Moore at pick six in this NFL mock draft, the Browns double-down on offense and grab Makai Lemon from USC. GM Andrew Berry seems to have brought in a very encouraging rookie class for 2025, so I do believe there is a path for this regime to remain in 2026.

The Deshaun Watson trade has really thrown things off for the Browns, but there could be some light at the end of the tunnel. Cleveland gets their hopeful franchise QB at pick six and grabs a wide receiver to further bolster the offense.

20. Los Angeles Chargers - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Despite being a solid 5-3, the Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with some shaky offensive line play this season. Rashawn Slater is out for the year, and Joe Alt just returned from a multi-game absence. The interior of the offensive line has also been subpar for multiple years now.

A lot of this falls on GM Joe Hortiz, and he simply has to stop this madness and fix the offensive line once and for all. Spencer Fano could be the pick for the Bolts in Round 1, and when Slater returns, he could occupy one of the interior spots.

That might not seem like a likely solution, but it’s highly unlikely that Joe Alt kicks back over to right tackle when Slater is healthy. Alt is too good to not protect Justin Herbert’s blindside.