2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

23. Los Angeles Rams - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The LA Rams grab LaNorris Sellers with their second first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft and begin to lay the groundwork for when Matthew Stafford eventually departs. Stafford is on pace for an insane season, but he’s a lot closer to 40 than 30 and isn’t likely to play for much longer.

Sellers is one of the more classic ‘raw, toolsy’ type of quarterbacks who probably needs some time on the bench learning the ropes, and there might not be a better franchise for that to happen at than with Stafford, Sean McVay, and the Rams.

The South Carolina QB would likely enter the mix in 2027 with an elite offensive line and some high-end weapons. The Rams have been a well-oiled machine for years now, but the one thing we have not seen this current coaching staff do is draft and develop a QB. Years ago, when Sean McVay got hired, Jared Goff was already present, so this would be a new challenge for McVay.

24. Detroit Lions Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

It’s another year where injuries are playing a factor for the Detroit Lions. Once again one of the best teams in the NFL, Detroit is 5-2 on the season and should again be able to capture the NFC North title. However, the roster itself has been dealing with injuries since the 2024 NFL Season, and it’s a huge reason why their season ended early last year.

GM Brad Holmes has been outstanding in the NFL Draft, so it’s not a talent issue at all. Things are clicking on offense once again, but it’s the defense that needs some help. Holmes and the Lions’ front office could continue targeting players in the secondary, as that unit has been a sore spot at times in recent years.

Davison Igbinosun would be yet another CB draft pick by Brad Holmes in an effort to get that unit figured out once and for all.