2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

25. Pittsburgh Steelers - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Pittsburgh Steelers again feel like a good team and nothing more - they’ll need to find a long-term QB solution after Aaron Rodgers retires, as GM Omar Khan simply has to take this position more seriously going forward.

The NFL Draft class doesn’t appear to be all that stacked at the QB position, but Garrett Nussmeier has a lot of desirable tools to be a QB at the NFL level. And if Rodgers does retire this coming offseason, Pittsburgh could always pursue a veteran QB to serve as a bridge for a year or so.

For years now, Pittsburgh has won just enough to get into the playoffs but haven’t been able to make any progress when there. It’s apparently the team’s new standard, but most of us can see why that isn’t sustainable.

Maybe 2026 could be when the franchise grabs a first-round QB.

26. Denver Broncos - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos are 5-2 approaching Week 8 and do have a lot going for them. They’ve invested a ton of draft capital and free agency dollars into the defense and have largely drafted who they have on offense.

Denver is actually building their team precisely how it has to be done - draft on offense and buy on defense. Going forward, the Broncos could contend for the AFC West title and might be in a position to continue going all-in during the 2026 NFL Offseason.

One position that has bugged them for years is tight end, and Kenyon Sadiq feels like the best player at the position in this class. The Broncos could also look to upgrade at wide receiver with this pick, and getting a long-term tackle could also be on the table as well.

However, the Broncos grab Sadiq at pick 26 in this mock draft.