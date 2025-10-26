2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t been getting very strong linebacker play this offseason, and this is another team where the offense is very strong and the defense simply needs more reinforcements.

Tampa is one of several 5-2 teams in the NFC and figure to again win the NFC South and host at least one playoff game, but they don’t feel like a juggernaut at the moment and absolutely need to get better on defense this coming offseason.

I could see this team bringing in another young wide receiver from the NFL Draft, but the offense is in a much more secure spot than the defense, so GM Jason Licht might have that early on his radar right now.

Anthony Hill Jr is yet another first-round-caliber linebacker who could be a day one starter and instant upgrade at a weak position for Tampa. The one thing this team has failed to do in recent years is take that leap into contention.

They could do it with a pick like this.

28. Philadelphia Eagles - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

After an interesting 4-0 start, many across the NFL were thinking the Eagles were again the top team in the NFL. A two-game losing streak changed that big-time, but they got back on track with a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

The Eagles are likely going to be buyers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline and are absolutely going to look for a boost in the secondary and at EDGE. One way they could sustain success getting to the QB is prioritizing it in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the one thing GM Howie Roseman has done at a high level for years now is being strong in the trenches.

David Bailey would be a sound pick for Roseman and the Eagles and would immediately step into a stable situation led by defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. Roseman is always aggressive and always has a strong pulse with his team, so he’s not going to overthink this.