2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

29. New England Patriots - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The New England Patriots are 5-2 on the season and in first place in the AFC East right now. As far as I am concerned, the Pats are the best team in the division and absolutely the most balanced. We could be in a situation where the Patriots are adding a ton of talent next offseason and spending big-time in free agency.

They could be in a position to draft for need in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Denzel Boston could be a logical fit. While Stefon Diggs has had a good year thus far, he’s up there in age and isn’t getting any younger.

New England invested a ton of resources into their offensive line this past offseason and could turn their attention to the playmakers.

There is a world where New England emerges as a Super Bowl contender in 2026 and beyond.

30. San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Despite all the injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are tied with a slew of other teams for the best record in the NFC. It’s been a top-tier coaching job from Kyle Shanahan this season, but I can only imagine how frustrated he must be.

If nothing else, they’ve got a ton of younger talent and might be able to usher in a new era quite quickly. Getting more stout in the trenches would be a wise idea, so they target Isaiah World from Oregon with their first-round pick.

Protecting the QB is the single-most important thing for an NFL team to be able to do, and it’s always felt like the 49ers have left a little bit of meat on the bone with their OL in the Kyle Shanahan era.

There's also an interesting situation at QB... Mac Jones has looked solid and it really does not feel like there has been much of a drop off from Brock Purdy leaving the lineup...