2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

5. Baltimore Ravens - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have had a season forget thus far, but Lamar Jackson might just be on the field in Week 8, which is a start. At 1-5, the Ravens likely have to win at least eight of their remaining games to get into the postseason, but with the poor defense and all the injuries they still have, that might not be likely.

It's a shame, too, as this is one of the best rosters in the NFL and definitely had a deep playoff run in mind this year, but the NFL is a brutal reality sometimes, as most of us thought this team would be a lot closer to 5-1 than 1-5.

Anyway, the Ravens are definitely hurting for some young talent on defense, and Peter Woods from Clemson is the best defensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft class. This would be a logical move for Baltimore to make, as it's never a bad idea to bolster the trenches.

6. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns have their own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and also have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick. The Jags are currently 4-3, so that pick is a bit lower, but the Browns are currently picking at no. 6 and could target the second-best QB in the class.

While rookie Dillon Gabriel has looked fine, he's clearly not a franchise-caliber passer but instead might be a quality backup for this franchise. The Browns could reunite Dante Moore with Dillon Gabriel - both players were teammates at Oregon back in 2024.

Moore is also a much more well-rounded and polished NFL quarterback prospect, but I'd also have to think that this pairing could be good for the sake of them being former teammates. Some chemistry could be present, and that could help further things.