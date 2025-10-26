2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

7. Las Vegas Raiders - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

It's been a season to forget, yet again, for the Las Vegas Raiders. This team decided to trade actual NFL Draft capital for Geno Smith and also hired Pete Carroll, but their biggest error may have been taking running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It's not that Jeanty isn't talented, it's that this roster was and is terrible and needed a blue-chip player at a much more important position, like somewhere in the trenches. What we've seen from the Raiders over the last year and change is how to not build a football team.

Going forward, the Raiders have to grow up a bit and have a hard look in the mirror - this team will continue to circle the drain until they find a legitimate long-term QB solution, so they could grab Ty Simpson from Alabama at pick eight.

If nothing else, this is at least going down the right path to figure out the QB position.

8. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Don't look now, but the New York Giants may have found a long-term QB in Jaxson Dart. We're probably still a full year from knowing that for sure, but Dart and the Giants are fun and frisky, and that's really all you can ask from a rookie passer.

The Giants do need another weapon on offense, especially as Malik Nabers slowly works his way back from a torn ACL. Ohio State wide receivers typically profile very nicely into the NFL, so GM Joe Schoen could get a slam-dunk producer in Carnell Tate.

Soon enough, New York might have something special brewing on offense with Nabers, Tate, Dart, and running back Cam Skattebo. At the end of the day, the Giants might not be that far off from competing.