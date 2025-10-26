2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

9. Arizona Cardinals - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Arizona Cardinals might be undergoing more change than you think in the 2026 NFL Offseason. GM Monti Ossenfort has added a ton of talent to this roster, and it seemed like the Cardinals were on the right track after a solid 2-0 start to begin the season.

However, now losers of five games in a row, the Cardinals have more questions than answers at this point, and I think the biggest move we could see them make would be moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity. Murray has been their starting QB since the 2019 season and just hasn't ever really established himself near the top of the QB hierarchy in the NFL.

Murray is a fine player, but he's pretty average for the position and doesn't appear to be a long-term answer. Ossenfort would have a heck of a time finding an upgrade, but he could at least look to the offensive line as an area of improvement. It's a solid unit on paper, but Ossenfort has been one to prioritize the trenches, so Francis Mauigoa might be a logical choice here.

10. Houston Texans - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Another team that absolutely has to get better along the offensive line is the Houston Texans. This team has been in a regression since the start of the 2024 NFL Season due to the ineptitude of their OL, and it's simply a unit that needs more talented players. In my opinion, they should target the highest-ranked offensive lineman on their board when their first-round draft pick comes around, and I am not sure there is another position that needs to be considered here.

The OL needs another makeover, and time is ticking for GM Nick Caserio if he can't figure out a solution. Caleb Lomu from Utah is the pick for Houston.