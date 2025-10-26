2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

11. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals have to simply stack up a ton of young, defensive talent, and I am not sure they have to target a certain position - Cincy needs to figure out how to field a competent defense, and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB in the class and the best defensive prospect.

However, on the flip side, the offensive line still feels like a concern for the Bengals, and it's been that way for years. Joe Burrow has suffered yet another long-term injury, so it's been another wasted year in that regard. Cincy managed to extend Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins this past offseason, but they may have been better suited letting Higgins leave in free agency and bolstering the defense more with that cap space.

The Bengals have just struggled to maximize the Joe Burrow era, and there might not be many more wins on their schedule in the 2025 NFL Season. If de-facto GM Duke Tobin can't begin hitting on more defensive prospects, this entire operation is going to crumble.

12. Washington Commanders - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

I was high on the Washington Commanders this past offseason, but I am also not surprise this team is regressing a bit. The roster is old and simply not that talented on paper, and QB Jayden Daniels has struggled to stay on the field.

GM Adam Peters has to get to work this offseason filling this roster with young talent so success can be sustained for the long-term, as neither side of the ball is very threatening. This could be a 'best player available' selection for Washington, so Arvell Reese could be the pick.

Most of the NFL's top defenses have a stud at the linebacker position, as linebackers are the ones who call the plays and are also in the middle of everything.