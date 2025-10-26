2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

13. Minnesota Vikings - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Things have not been going well for the Minnesota Vikings this year, and it really all boils down to the QB position. JJ McCarthy simply hasn't been able to stay healthy, and backup QB Carson Wentz is having a rough go.

The Vikings' decisions to let both Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold leave last offseason has backfired, and this win-now roster that the front office assembled has already seen a year begin to go down the drain.

What may end up happening is that McCarthy gets the rest of the starts beginning in Week 9 and is hopefully able to put a full offseason together leading up to 2026. Perhaps then, the Vikings will finally find some long-term stability at the position.

In the meantime, they can bolster a shaky secondary with Mansoor Delane from LSU. Stacking talent has to be the top priority for the front office this coming offseason.

14. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

One of the best linebackers in the country is Sonny Styles from Ohio State, and it feels like the Dallas Cowboys are a competent offense away from becoming a contender. It's actually largely been a good season for Dallas, as QB Dak Prescott is playing at a high level, and the WR duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb has been elite.

Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' front office has a simple mission this offseason: find a way to re-sign Pickens and go heavy on the defense in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sonny Styles would be a great start, and they also have another first-round pick, originally belonging to the Green Bay Packers, who traded for Micah Parsons before the start of the season.

The Cowboys get Styles to bolster the middle of their defense in our latest NFL mock draft.