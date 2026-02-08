2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

It would be extremely ironic and hilarious if the Steelers would take a wide receiver in this pick slot after all those years Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers had together in Green Bay where they infamously didn’t use 1st-round draft capital on offensive weapons. But in this case, the Steelers are sticking to their roots and going after a big man with their top pick.

For my money, Kadyn Proctor might be one of the top risk/reward prospects in this year’s class, and I think some team is going to be glad they took the chance on his talent. You just don’t see many big men with his movement skills and athleticism, so a team like the Steelers could be getting one of the best values here.

Proctor needs to make sure he keeps his weight in check at the next level, but he looks like a longtime starter if that’s a non-issue. Protecting Aaron Rodgers – assuming he’s coming back – is a good way to invest this pick.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE/DL, Auburn

We almost always have the Chargers taking an offensive lineman in this pick slot, and that still wouldn’t be a bad idea. With the long-term outlook for Rashawn Slater a bit of an unknown given the nature of his injury, it might even be a corner the Chargers back themselves into. However, if they are going to reload a little bit on the defensive side of the ball, they could get a really versatile piece in Auburn’s Keldric Faulk.

Faulk has been consistently projected as a top-15 player in this class for most of the season, but his stock has dropped a little bit as of late. That could be to the Chargers’ benefit, because both Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are set to hit free agency. The Chargers could slide Faulk inside on passing downs and he can become an every-down edge as his career progresses.