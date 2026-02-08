2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

If there’s one team in this year’s draft that feels like the “Caleb Banks” team, it’s got to be the Philadelphia Eagles, right?

Howie Roseman has gone off of his usual beaten path plenty in recent years, making Quinyon Mitchell the first cornerback the Eagles have taken with a top pick since 2002, as well as going after an off-ball linebacker last year in Jihaad Campbell.

Those were both home run picks, but Roseman is going to be itching to get back to what he knows best: The big men. The Eagles have a long history of going after players like Banks, who would be another ultra-athletic big man with measurables that are going to be off the charts. Similar to Kadyn Proctor on the offensive line, there are some risks involved here (and Banks missed some time to injury in 2025), but this is the risk/reward part of the 1st round and the Eagles are always willing to take these kinds of gambles.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns have themselves a brand-new head coach in Todd Monken, who might end up being a pretty solid hire for them despite the initial wave of reaction being pretty disappointing. The Browns need to establish an identity as a run-first team, and if they’re going to do that, they need to have some fresh blood on the offensive line.

When you look at the Cleveland offensive line from this past year, you might see five new starters in 2026. The Browns should be expected to hand out some of the biggest contracts to free agent offensive linemen on the free agent market, maybe making a trade for someone as well, but a 1st-round tackle is definitely on the table here.

And with a player like Monroe Freeling from Georgia, Monken is going to get as good of a personal evaluation as anyone considering his relationship with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.