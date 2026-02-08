2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Bears, or some smart team, is going to go back to some of their notes on this 2026 class from right after the 2024 season. I’ve said it a million times at this point, but this is not a top-heavy draft class in terms of the blue-chip talent. Before the 2025 college season started, one of the players who was routinely projected as a top-5 overall pick was Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

Teams like the Bears – or teams picking in the back half of round one, in general – should be going back to their scouting notes on Woods from what they saw in the 2024 season. Progression is not always linear, and Woods could end up being an absolute steal this late.

The Bears need another interior presence, and Woods could be a force if the Bears can get him to play at his peak on a consistent basis.

26. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

I don’t think there’s any question about what direction the Buffalo Bills are going to be looking first in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bills will also probably be huge players on the free agency and trade market when it comes to the wide receiver position, because this was a true problem area for the team almost the entire year.

And the Bills tried just about everything, didn’t they? They have a 2nd-round pick in Keon Coleman who is getting called out by the owner. They tried the free agency route with Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore. They added Brandin Cooks in-season. They’ve simply got to make a splash (or two) to upgrade this position.

KC Concepcion had a huge year for Texas A&M and is one of the best big-play receivers in the draft. He could be a new go-to threat for Josh Allen.