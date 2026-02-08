2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete third-round predictions

65. Arizona Cardinals: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

69. Houston Texans: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

70. Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

71. Washington Commanders: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

73. New Orleans Saints: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

75. Miami Dolphins: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida

78. Indianapolis Colts: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

79. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

80. Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

82. Minnesota Vikings: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

83. Carolina Panthers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

84. Green Bay Packers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Hect, OL, Kansas State

87. Miami Dolphins: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

89. Chicago Bears: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

90. Miami Dolphins: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa

91. Buffalo Bills: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

92. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

93. Los Angeles Rams: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

94. Denver Broncos: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

95. New England Patriots: Beau Stephens, OL, Iowa

96. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

97. Minnesota Vikings: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

Near the top of the third round, we have the Las Vegas Raiders taking Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., pairing him up with his Hoosiers teammate Fernando Mendoza. I absolutely love it when teams take advantage of the chemistry that's already been built between a quarterback and receiver/skill player, and give those guys a chance to build on that at the next level.

It doesn't always work out, but it's usually worth a shot.

Another pick in this third-round projection that I absolutely love is Emmett Johnson to the New Orleans Saints. You talk about a hand-in-glove fit to possibly replace Alvin Kamara, who is supposedly on the trade block (again) this offseason...It doesn't get much better than that.

The last pick that really could be a ton of fun is Ja'Kobi Lane to the Los Angeles Rams. He'd be able to stay in Los Angeles to be a vertical threat for Matthew Stafford. He's obviously not the same body type as Tutu Atwell, but could give the Rams an even more dynamic vertical presence.