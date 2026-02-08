2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete third-round predictions
65. Arizona Cardinals: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
66. Tennessee Titans: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
69. Houston Texans: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
70. Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
71. Washington Commanders: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
73. New Orleans Saints: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
75. Miami Dolphins: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida
78. Indianapolis Colts: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
79. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
80. Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn
82. Minnesota Vikings: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
83. Carolina Panthers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
84. Green Bay Packers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Hect, OL, Kansas State
87. Miami Dolphins: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
89. Chicago Bears: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
90. Miami Dolphins: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa
91. Buffalo Bills: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
92. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
93. Los Angeles Rams: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
94. Denver Broncos: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech
95. New England Patriots: Beau Stephens, OL, Iowa
96. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
97. Minnesota Vikings: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina
Near the top of the third round, we have the Las Vegas Raiders taking Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., pairing him up with his Hoosiers teammate Fernando Mendoza. I absolutely love it when teams take advantage of the chemistry that's already been built between a quarterback and receiver/skill player, and give those guys a chance to build on that at the next level.
It doesn't always work out, but it's usually worth a shot.
Another pick in this third-round projection that I absolutely love is Emmett Johnson to the New Orleans Saints. You talk about a hand-in-glove fit to possibly replace Alvin Kamara, who is supposedly on the trade block (again) this offseason...It doesn't get much better than that.
The last pick that really could be a ton of fun is Ja'Kobi Lane to the Los Angeles Rams. He'd be able to stay in Los Angeles to be a vertical threat for Matthew Stafford. He's obviously not the same body type as Tutu Atwell, but could give the Rams an even more dynamic vertical presence.
