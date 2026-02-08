2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Commanders would probably prefer to get their hands on David Bailey or Rueben Bain here in the 1st round, but Jeremiyah Love wouldn’t be a bad consolation for them. The running back position has some nice secondary types of players right now for new offensive coordinator David Blough, but having a featured weapon like Love would be huge.

Blough comes from Detroit where he saw the value of having a back who has the explosiveness and three-down abilities of someone like Love, and how much of a game-changer that can be for an offense overall. The Commanders have plenty of other needs to look at addressing, but someone like Love is a game-changing weapon that can cause you to reevaluate your draft plan overall.

It would be huge for Jayden Daniels to have a playmaker like this to share the load, and Blough could really build something special with those two in the backfield.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The 2025 season was illuminating for the Saints, in a number of ways. First of all, Kellen Moore looks like a really good head coach. Second, Tyler Shough looks like he could end up being the team’s long-term franchise quarterback.

Even though he took over for Spencer Rattler midway through the season, Shough ended up winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Saints now know they can go into this offseason with a quarterback to build around, and getting Shough help at wide receiver is desperately needed.

Chris Olave has just one year left on his deal, but the Saints could re-sign Olave and get Jordyn Tyson as another big-play threat. Tyson has been one of the most consistent explosive weapons over the past two seasons at Arizona State, and would be a perfect fit for Kellen Moore’s offense.