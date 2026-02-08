2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If the Los Angeles Rams have one major weakness on their roster heading into the 2026 offseason, it’s the cornerback po

sition. And that was one of the top weaknesses of their roster going into the 2025 offseason as well.

They made some trades to try and supplement the overall lack of talent there (after missing out on Jalen Ramsey), bringing in guys like Emmanuel Forbes and Roger McCreary. Those were worthwhile darts to throw, but the Rams need to invest at least one of their first-round picks in the defensive backfield.

This team has the type of pass rush to completely dominate week in and week out, and a playmaker like Jermod McCoy – who excels in press-man coverage – would be the perfect type of player to complement that.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Ravens made one of the most shocking moves of the 2026 offseason, firing head coach John Harbaugh and replacing him with someone who has the same type of DNA in Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter is a branch off the Jim Harbaugh tree and will know the culture that is expected in Baltimore.

And the culture that’s expected in Baltimore is to dominate on the line of scrimmage. That simply didn’t happen this past year, at least defensively. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Ravens go after a defensive lineman here, but the offensive line might need some attention as well.

The Ravens could take the best guard on the board in Vega Ioane, who had a great year at Penn State in 2025, and plug him into the starting lineup immediately.