2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Detroit Lions have an obvious identity offensively, and they were missing a little bit of that over the course of the 2025 season. Although they found an absolute gem at the guard position in Tate Ratledge last year, the center position was horrendous with veteran Graham Glasgow having arguably his worst season yet as a pro.

The Lions need to replace him, and while the ideal scenario may be to keep Ratledge at the guard position, it’s possible that Francis Mauigoa in this pick slot would be a dream come true. The Lions could put Mauigoa in the starting lineup at the right guard position, shift Ratledge to center, and keep that offensive line playing at an elite level.

Detroit also needs EDGE rusher help but they would be cooking with gas on the offensive line if they can make this pick happen.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

There are a lot of interesting developments going on with the Minnesota Vikings already this offseason. They fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and may not be replacing him until after the 2026 NFL Draft. The quarterback position is likely getting a veteran added to the mix this offseason to push JJ McCarthy, possibly out of the starting lineup permanently.

It may sound crazy, but Adofo-Mensah might be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to people in this organization on the hot seat. Kevin O’Connell’s hands are not completely clean in the Sam Darnold situation. This is a big offseason for him.

And the Vikings might be looking at having to move on from Jordan Addison this offseason. He’s become a liability off the field. Getting a player like Denzel Boston to pair up with Justin Jefferson would help whoever is throwing passes for this team.