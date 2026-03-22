2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Carolina Panthers got some of the worst production out of the tight end position in the NFL last season, at least when it comes to the passing game. They were one of just a couple of teams to be outside the top 32 qualifying tight ends completely, so getting a playmaker in the passing game at the tight end position will be something they have circled in this draft.

And because of his talent and athletic traits, the Panthers might be a little bit surprised to find Kenyon Sadiq falling into their laps in this class.

Sadiq has the classic look of a “move” tight end, built like he’s chiseled out of stone and moving around like a wide receiver. Bryce Young has some great options at running back and wide receiver, and getting a tight end like Sadiq could push this offense over the top.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

I could see the Dallas Cowboys trying to trade down from one of their two spots in the first round to get some extra darts on day two of this year’s draft. Not that they wouldn’t just stay put and take guys like Jermod McCoy and Cashius Howell, because both of those guys would fill some major needs, but you certainly get the impression that they could better take advantage of the depth of this year’s class.

The Cowboys still need players at linebacker and safety, and could be a great landing spot here with this selection for someone like Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. But the pass rush off the edge is a major problem area for this team, even after trading for veteran Rashan Gary with the Packers.

Cashius Howell won’t have to move very far from Texas A&M and could immediately provide the type of boost the Cowboys need off the edge in the pass rush department.