2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have their quarterback situation figured out at the time of this post being written, but everyone is assuming the same thing: Aaron Rodgers will come back for a swan song sequel in 2026.

The Steelers are typically good for one of two things early in the NFL Draft: Offensive line or defensive trenches. And here, they might be getting one of the top steals of the first round in Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano.

There is so much talk at this time of year about offensive linemen and their arm length metrics. Fano’s arm length checked in at under 33 inches, which, for an offensive tackle, is definitely not ideal. He could be looking at a slide inside to the guard position at the next level, but still has the ability to be a longtime starter regardless.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

With the 1st overall pick the Las Vegas Raiders got Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Here with the 22nd overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers scoop up his college teammate to come catch passes from Justin Herbert.

It’s been rather surprising to see how much the Chargers have lacked at the receiver position despite so much investment in it. Quentin Johnston hasn’t exactly lived up to the billing of a first-round draft pick. Ladd McConkey regressed in his second NFL season. The jury is still out on a number of other guys in this offense, but when Keenan Allen comes in after one year away and is still the most reliable target, something’s up.

The Chargers need to find a younger go-to weapon for Herbert to get the ball to, and it could be someone like Cooper, who has a really well-rounded skill set at the position.