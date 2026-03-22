2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

It might not be too long before we’re looking at 2026 NFL Mock Draft scenarios with the Eagles having multiple first-round picks if they ever decide to trade away AJ Brown. Or maybe that will be more so the 2027 NFL Draft. To be determined…

For now, we’re going to keep one eye on 2027 anyway, as the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman go back to the trenches after a couple of years off. Howie Roseman absolutely knows that he’s on borrowed time with Lane Johnson at the starting right tackle position, and if Johnson is entering his last season with the team, Blake Miller could be the perfect heir apparent.

He’s big, he’s got great length, he’s athletic, and he is a much better value here than the prospects at the Eagles’ other top positions of need (EDGE, receiver).

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Cleveland Browns probably figured Jerry Jeudy had reached a new proverbial floor in his game after the way he played in 2024, but his catch percentage plummeted last year, and it’s clear that he can’t be anything more than a secondary threat at this particular point in time.

The Browns need another receiver who gives the quarterback some margin for error, so they’d probably be okay reaching a little bit here for Washington’s Denzel Boston, a big-bodied receiver with some of the strongest hands in the class.

When the ball is thrown up in Boston’s direction, he’s coming down with it. He has a huge advantage over smaller defensive backs at the catch point, not just because he’s 6-foot-4, but because he’s ball-dominant. The Browns desperately need someone like this in their receiver group.