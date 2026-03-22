2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah

There is definitely some intrigue developing here with the 49ers and starting left tackle Trent Williams, whose contract situation has brought about some trade rumors for as early as this year.

I’m not sure the 49ers are going to move on from Williams at this point, but they could definitely seek out his future replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft, even as high as the first round. And Caleb Lomu is an interesting candidate for that opportunity. At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, Lomu has the ideal frame for a left tackle at the NFL level, and he’ll keep filling out that frame the longer he’s in the pros.

He’s been the starting left tackle at Utah, and that’s where he projects best in the NFL. In an offense like Kyle Shanahan’s, he’s sort of tailor-made from a physical standpoint. This would be an outstanding fit for both the team and player.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Houston Texans have undoubtedly set themselves up for another year of dominating defense. They brought in Reed Blankenship as an underrated pickup from the Eagles to join their loaded secondary, and they invested in the defensive line depth already by adding pieces like Logan Hall and Dominique Robinson.

After adding to the offensive line during NFL Free Agency, the Texans are set up well here in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft to possibly take a chance on someone like Caleb Banks.

We talk about it in every mock draft projection, but Banks is a rare athlete on the defensive line at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, 35-inch arms, and tremendous athletic traits. He only played three games this past year, and there are some off-field concerns, but the Texans could be a great environment for him to thrive as a pro.