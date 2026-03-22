2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs lost just about their entire defense in NFL Free Agency, and nobody is really discussing it because they signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

Talk about throwing the media off the scent.

While Walker is an exciting addition to the Chiefs’ offense and run game that has struggled to find anyone competent enough outside of Kareem Hunt to handle the majority of duties, the defense needs work (drastically so) at all three levels.

The Chiefs lost Leo Chenal in free agency to the Washington Commanders, and will undoubtedly be looking to replace him in a linebacker-loaded draft class. CJ Allen would be an awesome pickup this late in the 1st round. Even though he’s not built like Chenal in terms of size and athletic traits, Allen more than makes up for it with his instincts and football IQ.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Dating back to last year’s draft class, the Miami Dolphins have been a team we’ve circled as needing help at the cornerback position.

That’s certainly still true as the rebuilding project for this franchise continues.

The Dolphins got a lot of really great NFL Draft capital from the Denver Broncos in the trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. They added picks in the 1st and 3rd rounds, while giving up a higher 4th-round selection and getting Denver’s later pick in the 4th.

With their first pick from that trade haul, the Dolphins finally address that cornerback position with Tennessee’s Colton Hood, who played some dominant football this past season in the absence of another stud prospect, Jermod McCoy.