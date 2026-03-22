2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Just like you figure someone is going to take a shot at some point on Peter Woods, someone is going to take a risk on another Clemson stud prospect in TJ Parker.

The 2024 tape is simply too good.

Parker’s production took a nosedive this past season, but he could still be exactly what the doctor ordered for the New England Patriots. He can hold up immediately at the NFL off the edge with his outstanding size, and he’s got the ability to stay on the edge or slide inside on passing downs right away.

Given the fact that he had a down year in 2025, Parker could end up being one of the top draft steals in 2026 if he goes to a situation like New England’s.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

We have yet another Clemson Tigers prospect here to close out the first round of this 2026 NFL mock draft scenario, which seems fitting based on the way the other 31 picks have gone.

Avieon Terrell is the brother of Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell, and could be a big-time pickup for a team like the Seattle Seahawks. The reigning Super Bowl champions are set up really well to defend their title this coming season, but they did take some hits this offseason in the secondary.

Terrell looks like he’ll be a better slot defender at the next level than on the outside, but you simply have to take the best player on your board here and let the rotation be worked out by Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff.